Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.56.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.08. 1,028,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,339. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day moving average of $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $54.04 and a 52-week high of $128.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $464,993.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,310 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,197,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,797,000 after purchasing an additional 109,373 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,316,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,421,000 after purchasing an additional 140,725 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,491,000 after purchasing an additional 286,750 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,135,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,602,000 after purchasing an additional 398,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,465,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,070,000 after purchasing an additional 149,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.