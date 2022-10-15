GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Credit Suisse Group

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.94.

GXO stock opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 337.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

