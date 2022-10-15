Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HNRG traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. 129,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,931. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $65.93 million for the quarter.

In other Hallador Energy news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 80,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $445,039.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 499,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,587.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 80,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $445,039.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 499,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,587.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 75,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $542,226.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 721,791 shares of company stock worth $4,809,601 in the last 90 days. 30.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 104,959 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 305,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 161,200 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 537.9% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

