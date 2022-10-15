Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

HALL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 136,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $4.72.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.11). The firm had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.99 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

