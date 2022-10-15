Hammerson’s (HMSO) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HMSO. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hammerson to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 32 ($0.39) to GBX 17 ($0.21) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 22 ($0.27) to GBX 26 ($0.31) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of GBX 24.33 ($0.29).

Hammerson Stock Performance

LON HMSO opened at GBX 18.22 ($0.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.45. The company has a market capitalization of £839.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. Hammerson has a 12-month low of GBX 17.04 ($0.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 40.22 ($0.49).

Hammerson Announces Dividend

Hammerson Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is -0.04%.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

