Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stake Cut by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.17% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $25,267,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $16,421,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 615.9% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 337,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after buying an additional 290,644 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 743,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after buying an additional 261,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 73.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 531,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after buying an additional 225,136 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,529,056.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,529,056.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,386.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $22.91 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13. The company has a quick ratio of 18.15, a current ratio of 18.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 154.64%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.