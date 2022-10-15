Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Cut to C$37.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark cut their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$55.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$73.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.58.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Hardwoods Distribution Stock Performance

Hardwoods Distribution stock traded down C$0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$23.28. 57,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,651. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of C$23.00 and a 12 month high of C$49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$543.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58.

Hardwoods Distribution Dividend Announcement

Hardwoods Distribution ( TSE:HDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.54 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$893.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$816.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 5.4000002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.