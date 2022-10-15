Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.98

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 120665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Harmonic in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $608,725.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,076. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,726 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

