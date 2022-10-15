Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $61.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $57.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.00.
Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance
Harmony Biosciences stock traded up $3.44 on Friday, hitting $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,694. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.04. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $57.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $543,889.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $4,147,960.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,300,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,240,412.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $543,889.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,435 shares of company stock valued at $18,750,264 in the last 90 days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
