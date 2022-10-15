Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $61.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $57.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

Harmony Biosciences stock traded up $3.44 on Friday, hitting $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,694. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.04. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $57.13.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $543,889.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $4,147,960.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,300,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,240,412.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $543,889.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,435 shares of company stock valued at $18,750,264 in the last 90 days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

