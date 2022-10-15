Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

HAYW has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Hayward from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hayward from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Shares of HAYW stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,369,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Hayward has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.21 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 16.81%. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hayward will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

