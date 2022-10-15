HC Wainwright Boosts Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Price Target to $68.00

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.82. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 70.79% and a negative return on equity of 76.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albireo Pharma news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 179,132 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $3,942,695.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,939,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,693,303.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 325,275 shares of company stock worth $7,382,589 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albireo Pharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,462,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 236,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,102,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

(Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.