HC Wainwright Raises DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Price Target to $60.00

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

DICE Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:DICE opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. DICE Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $45.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DICE. FMR LLC lifted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 460.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,206 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 710.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 923,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 809,864 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 159.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 649,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 399,104 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 12.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,414,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after purchasing an additional 270,940 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 86.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 194,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

