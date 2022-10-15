HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded HCA Healthcare from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.47. 1,118,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,373. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.46.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,225,000 after buying an additional 181,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after buying an additional 562,876 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,853,000 after acquiring an additional 298,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,530,000 after acquiring an additional 236,488 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

