Head to Head Review: Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Kimco Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Kimco Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Equity Commonwealth and Kimco Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Commonwealth 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimco Realty 0 3 12 0 2.80

Volatility & Risk

Kimco Realty has a consensus target price of $24.40, suggesting a potential upside of 28.69%. Given Kimco Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than Equity Commonwealth.

Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Kimco Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Commonwealth $58.00 million 46.34 -$16.40 million ($0.07) -345.09 Kimco Realty $1.36 billion 8.59 $844.06 million $1.20 15.80

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Equity Commonwealth. Equity Commonwealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimco Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Commonwealth -0.40% -0.01% -0.01% Kimco Realty 42.54% 6.93% 3.80%

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Equity Commonwealth on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Commonwealth

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.