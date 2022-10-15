HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.36.

HQY stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.03. 769,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.07. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $74.04.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,225 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,225. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,589,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,378,000 after purchasing an additional 373,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,669,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,045,000 after purchasing an additional 81,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,221,000 after purchasing an additional 68,071 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

