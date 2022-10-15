Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered Heartland Financial USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.06. The company had a trading volume of 122,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.25. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.76 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 28.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Insider Activity at Heartland Financial USA

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,489 shares in the company, valued at $144,086.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce K. Lee bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $91,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,502 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,409,841.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,922 shares of company stock worth $168,041 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 178.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

