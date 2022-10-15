Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.21

Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSE:HBP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as high as C$0.23. Helix BioPharma shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 5,400 shares.

Helix BioPharma Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$38.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21.

About Helix BioPharma

(Get Rating)

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helix BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.