Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HP. Morgan Stanley upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

NYSE HP traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 1.66. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $550.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.57 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -90.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,628,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,000,000 after buying an additional 470,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after purchasing an additional 267,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,135,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,909,000 after purchasing an additional 27,828 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 28.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,977,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,606,000 after purchasing an additional 434,747 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,511,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

