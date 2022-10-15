Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €62.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HEN3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($74.49) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($57.14) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

HEN3 stock traded up €0.74 ($0.76) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €62.14 ($63.41). 476,568 shares of the company were exchanged. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($132.30). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €61.87.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

