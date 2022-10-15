Herc (NYSE:HRI) Given New $150.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Herc from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Herc to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.60.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of Herc stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.67. 166,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Herc has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.27.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.11). Herc had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Herc by 593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Herc by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

