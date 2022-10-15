Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Heritage Insurance Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HRTG traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 32,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,002. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.25. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 28.07% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $163.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

