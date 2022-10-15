Heron Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Heron Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,231 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Intel Trading Down 0.9 %

INTC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,928,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,582,912. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $107.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average is $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

