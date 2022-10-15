Hess (NYSE:HES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HES. Barclays lowered their price target on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.92.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES stock traded down $6.51 on Wednesday, reaching $122.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hess has a 12-month low of $68.32 and a 12-month high of $131.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.86.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Hess by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

