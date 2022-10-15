HEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $17.88 Billion (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, HEX has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. HEX has a market cap of $17.88 billion and approximately $3.04 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can currently be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges.
About HEX
HEX’s launch date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official website is hex.com.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
