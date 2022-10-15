Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Hibbett from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.60.

NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $57.31. The company had a trading volume of 272,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.69. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $101.65.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.44 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Hibbett by 0.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,484,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hibbett by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,272,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hibbett by 5.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 516,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after buying an additional 25,815 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its stake in Hibbett by 143.7% during the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 379,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after buying an additional 223,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hibbett by 137.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after buying an additional 156,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

