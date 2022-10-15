Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNLN opened at $14.64 on Friday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07.

Institutional Trading of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,217 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.04% of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

