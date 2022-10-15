Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Given New GBX 1,400 Price Target at Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,133.33.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 717. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

