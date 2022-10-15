Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $248.00

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $248.00 and last traded at $248.00, with a volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIFS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $530.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.28 and its 200 day moving average is $300.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Hingham Institution for Savings Increases Dividend

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The savings and loans company reported $6.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 16.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

