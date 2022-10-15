Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.75

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.75 and last traded at $35.75, with a volume of 211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTCMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hitachi Construction Machinery in a research report on Sunday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hitachi Construction Machinery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Hitachi Construction Machinery alerts:

Hitachi Construction Machinery Stock Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators and wheel loaders, road construction machinery, wheel loaders, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.