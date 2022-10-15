Hitesh Ramani Sells 2,100 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $24,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 397,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hitesh Ramani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UiPath alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of PATH opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $37.50 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 28.7% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,359 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 32,663 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.9% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 110.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in UiPath by 38.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,251,786 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after buying an additional 350,202 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.