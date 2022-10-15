Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE HMC traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,391. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 120.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

