Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HOPE. Wedbush lifted their price target on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $106,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,462.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 63,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 34,494 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 54,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 246,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

