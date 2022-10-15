Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.60

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.60 and traded as low as C$1.41. Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 4,944 shares trading hands.

Horizonte Minerals Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$266.66 million and a P/E ratio of -17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.20, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 10.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.23.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.