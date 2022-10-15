HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $506.48.

HubSpot Trading Down 3.6 %

HUBS stock traded down $9.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.09. The stock had a trading volume of 681,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,119. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -126.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 658,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,206,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in HubSpot by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

