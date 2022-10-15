Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 137,911 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,317,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 295,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,562,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,607,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE HUM opened at $500.00 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $514.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.68.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $494.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.28.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.