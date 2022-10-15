HUSD Market Capitalization Achieves $219.65 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (HUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. In the last week, HUSD has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One HUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a total market cap of $219.65 million and approximately $44.19 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,263.66 or 0.27480949 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010733 BTC.

HUSD Token Profile

HUSD launched on July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUSD’s official message board is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com.

Buying and Selling HUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.