IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $2.89.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

IAG traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,217,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its position in IAMGOLD by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in IAMGOLD by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 83,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in IAMGOLD by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,512,493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

