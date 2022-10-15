Ian Warland Acquires 33,000 Shares of Cooper Metals Limited (ASX:CPM) Stock

Cooper Metals Limited (ASX:CPM – Get Rating) insider Ian Warland bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,263.00 ($7,176.92).

Cooper Metals Limited, a mineral exploration company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and developing copper, gold, and base metal assets in Australia. Its flagship project is the Mt Isa East project that comprises five tenements covering a combined area of approximately 1,300 square kilometers in the Mount Isa district of north-west Queensland.

