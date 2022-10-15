Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.15

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.15 and last traded at $36.26, with a volume of 233200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iberdrola from €14.00 ($14.29) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iberdrola, S.A. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

