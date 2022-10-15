Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Down 0.5 %

Icahn Enterprises stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.61. The stock had a trading volume of 221,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,484. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.21%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -493.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $1,104,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

