ICON (ICX) Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. In the last week, ICON has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $198.75 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001131 BTC on exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, "ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . More information can be found at https://icon.community."

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

