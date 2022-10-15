IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDYA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a market cap of $611.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.97. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $25.15.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 225.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.