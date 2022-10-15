IFG Advisors LLC Acquires 2,566 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $223.72 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.58.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.