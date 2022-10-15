IFG Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

IFG Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,704,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,704,000 after buying an additional 772,952 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,108.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 575,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after buying an additional 549,287 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,430.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 556,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,549,000 after buying an additional 519,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 475.5% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 558,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after buying an additional 461,147 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $72.35 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $89.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.