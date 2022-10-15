IFG Advisors LLC Purchases 10,254 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.92.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.