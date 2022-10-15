IFG Advisors LLC Purchases 10,254 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance
IJR stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.92.
About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
