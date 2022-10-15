IFG Advisors LLC Purchases 2,183 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.1% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $794,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $668,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $243,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $29.33.

