IFG Advisors LLC Purchases 2,183 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.1% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $88,159,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,524 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,176,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7,276.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,033,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BetterWealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,687,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85.

