IFG Advisors LLC Purchases 752 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 6.3% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $12,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $409.49 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $440.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.37.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.