Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) is Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 2.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $31,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $186.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.05.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.92.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

