Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.92.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW opened at $186.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.36 and a 200-day moving average of $198.05. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

